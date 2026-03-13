FRSC drags 36 Anambra traffic offenders to court

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), RS 5.33 Nteje Unit Command, Anambra State, has arraigned 36 traffic offenders before a mobile court for various traffic violations across the state.

The offenders were arrested during a state-wide traffic enforcement operation targeting motorists who broke road safety rules.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sector Public Education Officer, SRC Margret Onabe, said the exercise is part of the Corps’ strategic goal of achieving a 10 percent reduction in road traffic crashes. She added that the mobile court session was presided over by Her Worship Maria Anyanbolu.

According to Onabe, the 36 offenders were found guilty of 77 traffic offences, including seat belt violations, traffic light violations, speeding, failure to move over, passenger manifest violations, attempting to bribe a marshal, number plate and driver’s licence violations, and fire extinguisher infractions.

Other offences recorded included worn-out tyres, vehicle licence violations, dangerous driving, damaged windshields, obstructing marshals on duty, overloading, projected load violations, missing caution signs, failure to fix a red flag, and having expired or missing spare tyres.

According to the statement, “As part of sustained efforts to mitigate road traffic crashes and in line with the Federal Road Safety Corps corporate strategic goal of achieving a 10 per cent reduction in road traffic crashes, the RS 5.33 Nteje Unit Command on Thursday, 12th March, 2026, organised a Mobile Court sitting within its area of jurisdiction.

“During the enforcement operation, a total of 36 traffic offenders were arrested and prosecuted for various traffic violations.

“The Mobile Court session was presided over by Her Worship, Maria Anyanbolu. At the end of the proceedings, 30 offenders were convicted, while six were discharged. No offender was sentenced to imprisonment.

“The offences recorded during the exercise include seat belt use Violation, Speed limiting Device violation, and Light sign violation.

“During the court session, out of the 36 traffic offenders, four were arraigned before the magistrate for attempting to corrupt FRSC men on duty, and they were convicted, to buttress FRSC’s zero tolerance to corruption.

“A total of 77 traffic offences were recorded from the 36 offenders arraigned. Operational summary: total offenders arrested: 36, total offenders arraigned: 36, total offences recorded: 77, total convicted: 30, total discharged: six, total imprisoned: Nil

“Men of the Nigeria Police Force were on the ground to provide adequate security throughout the exercise, which was conducted peacefully and ended without any hitches.

“The Unit Commander Chief Route Commander, Uche Job, reiterated the command’s commitment to strict enforcement of traffic regulations and urged motorists to comply with road safety rules to ensure safer roads for all.”