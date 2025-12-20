FRSC deploys special team after traffic violators during yuletide

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has set up a special team to curb disregard to traffic laws by motorists and other road users during the yuletide period.

The FRSC set up the unit identified as ‘Operation Zero Tolerance’, directing all command officers across the country to ensure maximum deployment of personnel to ensure orderliness at roads during the end year festivities.

The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, the initiative is aimed at enforcing discipline on roads as well as ensuring the protection of lives and properties as the festivity time draws nearer.

Mohammed stated that the enforcement which will run through till December 15 will ensure rapid emergency response and prevent gridlock on interstate routes to enable seamless vehicular movement on the roads.

He admonished all command officers to instill discipline into their personnel to be able to carry out their duties professionally, in fairness and in integrity.

He urged them to put up adequate use of ambulances and other safety equipments for rescuing operations during road mishaps and also sensitize the public on the activities being carried out in the measure.

Mohammed reaffirmed the agency’s commitment with regards to protection of life and properties, urging the public to imbibe the public on safety measures during the celebrations.