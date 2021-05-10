FRSC deploys 35,000 officers for traffic control ahead Eid celebration

As part of the measure to ease vehicular movement during Eid-el-Fitri celebration in Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 35,000 Regular, Special Marshals, and Road Safety Club Members for traffic control on highways across the country before, during and after the festival.

Aside from the 35,000 personnel, the traffic-control agency also deployed 750 patrol vehicles, 120 ambulances, 25 tow trucks, and over 200 bikes for road patrol during the special operation that would commence from 11 to 17 May 2021, adding that the special patrol was aimed at ensuring safer road environment for motorists and other road users.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, stated that the corps was embarking on the special patrol operation to ensure that motorists and other road users have a hitch-free celebration, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and security challenges in the country.

Through a statement on Monday by the agency’s spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem, Oyeyemi noted that the mission of the special operation was to ensure free flow of traffic, provide prompt rescue services, and timely clearance of obstructions on all major roads and critical corridors across the country.

According to him, the operation will minimizing the occurrence of road traffic crashes on the nation’s highways through effective patrol operations and sustained public enlightenment campaigns.

“FRSC has a tradition of always organising special patrols during festive periods as a way of averting the chaos that characterises the road during the celebrations, as such, this year’s Eid el Fitr would not be an exemption. Motorists must endeavour to avoid traffic violations and remain conscious of their safety to avoid not only arrest and prosecution by members of the corps, but falling prey to avoidable road crashes,” the statement said.

To ensure the effectiveness of the operations, the FRSC boss directed commanding officers operating across various formations nationwide to ensure that the 52 corridors are properly manned throughout the period of the operations.

He however appealed to motorists to obey all traffic rules and regulations and cooperate fully with the FRSC and other law enforcement agencies that would be deployed for traffic management duties, saying Mobile Courts would be in session across the country for prompt dispensation of justice to recalcitrant traffic violators.

The Corps Marshal, also directed that the operatives pay first-rate focus on effective traffic control, wrongful overtaking, use of phone while driving, drivers licence violation, lane discipline, removal of rickety vehicles on the road, driving with expired worn-out tyre and without spare tyre etc.

Kazeem noted that, among the 52 corridors to be covered are: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, amongst others.

