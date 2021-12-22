FRSC deploys 30,000 traffic managers, others for Xmas

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, has deployed 30,000 personnel from all field commands and the National Headquarters for traffic management with zest and vigour across all parts of the country ahead Yuletide.

To ensure a seamless traffic control across the country, the force has also set up 15 traffic control camps, 27 help areas, and 46 ambulance points, along critical routes of Nigeria to complement Operational and Public Education efforts during the yuletide.

As disclosed through a statement released Yesterday in Abuja by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, stated that the end of the year patrol theme is tagged ‘Operation Zero Tolerance to Road Traffic Crashes’.

Kazeem said that the deployment of personnel was owing to the pressing need to proactively save lives and to ensure safe travels at all times.

He noted that routes to be covered would include: Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi, Jos-Bauchi-Gombe, Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi corridor, Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum corridor, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos corridor, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano corridor.

In addition, he noted also that Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo corridor, Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile corridor, Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor, Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu corridor, Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos corridor, among others were part of the routes to be covered by the personnel.

According to him, operational equipment are also being deployed and they include: patrol vehicles, advance life support ambulances, heavy duty tow trucks, medium and light duty tow trucks.

“Patrol motor bikes, extricating machines, reflective jackets, traffic cones, patrolites and radar guns. Others are Breathalyzers, Cameras, E-tablets, Alcoholisers, Walkie Talkies, CUGs and Tyre pressure gauges, ” he said.

Kazeem disclosed that the Corps had invested in advanced Information and Communication Technology to beef up its operations in addition to the deployment of the above operational tools, adding that it is in the quest for improved service delivery and effective Patrol Operations.

“The new technology which include body cameras and vehicle cameras which have been fully deployed shall be used for Patrol Operations. It will also be for surveillance and traffic monitoring, rescue operations, and real time information gathering for decision making, ” he added.

The CPEO who noted that the operation had already begun revealed that it would end by Jan. 15, 2022, highlighting the objectives of the operation as reduction of road traffic crashes, fatalities and injuries; ensure travelers comply with COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021.

“The target enforcement which the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, has directed all operatives to address are not limited to excessive speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, Also tyre violation, lane indiscipline, road obstructions, use of phone while driving, overloading, seatbelts violation, child safety, passenger manifest violation, mechanically deficient vehicles, and vehicles conveying unlatched containers, ” he said.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal has directed the Mobile Courts to sit throughout the Operation across the Nation and that all Commands must remain on alert after Jan. 15, 2022 to have a near crash free 2022, where possible.

“The Corps will go into the exercise in collaboration with Special Marshals, Military Units en-route or resident, The Nigerian Police Force, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Security. Also state owned/NGO’s Ambulance service providers, National Network on Emergency Rescue Services (NNERS) and Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), ” he said.

Kazeem urged the personnel to show special consideration and attention to road users in line with the Corps’ service orientation.

He further called on Nigerians to cooperate with law enforcement agents and ensure maximum compliance with all directives on restrictions and physical distancing.

