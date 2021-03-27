FRSC deploys 25,000 officers for traffic control ahead Easter holiday

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 25,224 personnel across Nigerian highways with monitors to ensure compliance to the operational guidelines in line with the agency’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property during 2021 Easter celebrations.

It explained that the special patrol scheduled to commence from 31 March and terminate on 7 April 2021 was aimed at achieving safe and smooth celebration across the country in line with the FRSC mandate to ensure motoring public safety.

The FRSC’s Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, listed the deployed personnel to include 7,100 Officers, 18,124 Marshals Inspectors, and Road Road Marshal assistants 15,225 Special Marshals who would cover all the identified areas across the country.

Through a statement on Saturday, Kazeem added that management staff, Zonal Commanding Officers, Sector Commanders and other senior officers of the rank of Deputy Corps Commanders (DCC) in the National Headquarters, as well as Corridor Commanders, are also deployed to the Field Commands to ensure compliance with the operational guidelines issued at the beginning of the exercise.

“In addition, 580 patrol vehicles, 92 ambulances, 17 tow trucks, and 73 motorbikes are being deployed as part of the patrol logistics. Furthermore, 2,096 reflective jackets, 1,000 traffic cones, 73 tyre pressure gauges, a number of extricating machines, and digital breathalyzers are part of the tools set aside for the special operations,” the statement said.

The Corps Public Officer further noted that as part of the strategies, a total of 22 Help Areas have been mobilised to ensure prompt removal of obstructions, death, and injuries during the period. This, he said, was in addition to the ten traffic control camps which would be dedicated solely to identifying traffic gridlock areas to be manned by personnel on a 24/7 basis during the Easter Celebration.

“The Corps has put in place a Situation Room at the National Headquarters to monitor the activities across the country, collate and process information for dissemination to relevant commands and stakeholders as the case may be. This is in addition to the activation of 28 Road Traffic Crash Clinics and 48 Zebra points located along the major routes which would be covered by 92 ambulances that would be fully utilized to respond promptly to cases of rescue and convey injured victims to hospitals for more professional attention,” he stated.

Kazeem added that commanding officers have been directed to liaise with other strategic stakeholders within their operational areas to secure the needed moral and logistics as well as security support.

“The objectives of special operations are reduction in road traffic crashes, road traffic fatalities and road traffic injuries; enforcement and strict compliance to COVID-19pProtocol by motorists and road users; prompt response to road traffic crash victims; unhindered engagement in purposeful public education and enlightenment and speedy removal of obstructions from the highways among others,” the statement added.

He assured members of the public that in achieving the objectives of the special operations, the corps would combine the engagement of the motoring public through purposeful and impactful public education programs, strengthening of surveillance activities to regulate unprofessional excesses, sustained effective patrol operations as well as adequate monitoring on the highways.