FRSC deploys 1,500 officers for election duties in Edo

No fewer than one thousand, five hundred personnel and thirty-five vehicles were deployed to Edo State by officials of Federal Road Saftey Commission(FRSC) ahead forthcoming election, slated to hold on Saturday 19, 2020.

The gesture was said to aimed at assisting the state in carrying out a nitch-free voting exercise as well as help in sustainaing peace and tranquility before, during and after elections

It was gathered that the team stipulated for the duty include: the Corps Public Education Officer, team of Zonal Commanding Officer RS5, Benin, to be assisted by Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Federal Operations at the Federal Road Safety Headquarters, and Sector Commander RS5.1 Benin ,and a Corps Commander.

The Assistant Corps Marshal, FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, who disclosed the development , said that the commission concerted meaure was to curtail any form of violence that would serve as hinderances in achieving successful election.

Speaking to newmen on Thursday in Benin, Kazeem noted that the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi approved a total of 35 Vehicles, including Tow trucks, Ambulances and other Operational Vehicles be deployed to aid the electoral processes in the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

According to him, the deployed Personnel are to engage in the following tasks: carrying out enforcement of no movement order, certification of Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) vehicles to be used to convey electoral materials, removal of obstructions and rescue operations as well as joining other sister agencies to maintain orderliness at assigned polling booths.

While expecting the elections to be conducted in an orderly manner, Kazeem Stated that the Corps Marshal admonished the FRSC Personnel to conduct themselves in a professional manner , carry out their duties diligently and ensure compliance with the Presidential Task Force Directives on Covid19 .

He stated that the FRSC 122 Emergency toll free line remains open to the general public to reach out in case of any unforeseen circumstances that may arise.