FRSC commends retired Commander for adhering to COVID-19 safety measures 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commended the bravery and patriotism of retired Deputy Corps Commander (DCC), Femi Adeoye, for refusing his son who traveled from Lagos to Ekiti against fatherly advice from accessing the family house to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the state and adhering to safety measures.

It explained that Adeoye’s rare act patriotism to insist that his son subject himself to self-isolation and test in line with the government regulations before he could be allowed to reunite with the family attest to the high discipline instilled on personnel of the paramilitary organization.

The FRSC Corps Marshall, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, described Adeoye as a national hero who refused to compromise national health security on the alter family love, unguided public perception, and sentiments.

Oyeyemi, in a statement through the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said the retired Deputy Corps Commander not only exhibits a high degree of discipline with his action but promoted the ideals which the federal agency represents.

He explained that patriotic behavior as seen in the video is a reflection of the discipline and regimentation that the FRSC had instilled in the retired personnel over the years.

“The FRSC is widely known to be a very disciplined paramilitary organization that has groomed its personnel both serving and retired to exhibit the highest level of discipline in any situation they find themselves. As such, the behavior of Mr. Adeoyei did not come to the Corps as a surprise.

“In the same vein, the Corps Marshal commended the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and the good people and Government of Ekiti State for honoring Mr. Femi Adeoye as Ekiti State COVID-19 Ambassador, thus recognizing his exemplary conduct in such a glorifying manner, a gesture that will not only be a source of motivation to the good people of Ekiti but Nigerians at large,” the statement said.