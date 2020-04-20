FRSC commences face mask production, distribution to officials nationwide

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that production of protective face masks has commenced across its formations nationwide, and that distribution is ongoing to corp members at forefront of the nation’s fight against coronavirus pandemic.

It said that the move had been in line with the Federal Government order, directing all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to procure and distribute locally made face masks for staff use, with aim to curtail spread of the viral infection among members, and the nation in general.

The Public Education Officer of the Corps, Bisi Kazeem, explained that FRSC officers were on frontline for implementation of the federal government coronavirus lockdown order, and that there was high tendency that corps members would come in contact with various people during discharge of duties, thus necessitating need for the coronavirus protective wear.

Kazeem, through a statement released to pressmen on Monday, disclosed that the face masks had been made by the corps tailoring unit following directives from the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, who had ordered immediate commencement of production and distribution of the customized face masks for officers.

He said that the face masks had been tested by medical experts prior to distribution and that the materials were certified to be fit for protective use by staff.

Kazeem assured Nigerians of the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring safety of lives and added that the corps would continue in its efforts to curb spread of the deadly global pandemic in the country.