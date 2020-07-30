FRSC cautions motorists against reckless driving during Eid celebrations

As Nigerians prepare to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has cautioned motorists and commuters against flouting traffic and coronavirus safety guidelines introduced to curb spread of the viral infection across the country.

It explained that the need to ensure that no aspects of the safety rules are compromised during Sallah’s intra and interstate travels in line with strict adherence to the health and safety regulations as advised by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 necessitated the call.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said that with the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, there is a need for people to observe personal health and safety rules during the festivity to augment the government’s effort in flattening the virus curve.

Oyeyemi, through a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said that despite the partial commencement of socioeconomic and religious activities in the country, every citizen must remain committed to observing preventive measures in order to control spread of the disease, saying the Sallah celebration must be observed under the strict health and safety protocols.

He noted that in line with the FRSC’s operational timetables during festive periods, adequate deployments of personnel and logistics, as well as monitors from the National Headquarters, have been effected to cover all major highways across the country including crowded areas for effective coverage.

“This Sallah celebration provides Muslims another opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to the prevention of the dreaded disease by adhering strictly to all the safety and health protocols including regular washing of hands with soap, wearing of facemasks, 50% passenger capacity, and observing the social distancing rules.

“Nigerian, particularly, the motorists must show restraint while driving and obey all traffic rules and regulations to avoid cases of congestion, holdup, and breakdown of vehicles which could affect free flow of traffic,” the statement read.

Oyeyemi, however, stressed the importance of the celebration which he said is centred on the need for obedience to God and for people to always show discipline even with the inconveniences involved.

The Corps Marshal noted that the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ismael in fulfillment of his earlier promise to God, but which was replaced by ram as observed during the celebration, is a lesson in sacrifice and discipline which human beings must imbibe.

He enjoined motorists to particularly imbibe the message by using the road with caution through obedience to all traffic rules and regulations.