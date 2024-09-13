FRSC arrests 823 Abuja drivers for contravening traffic law

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested 823 drivers, administered 923 fines, impounded 189 vehicles, and confiscated 634 licenses and vehicle particulars within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The operation was conducted during a 30-day special operation commissioned on September 1, codenamed “Operation Karara” to check traffic violations in FCT.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC, Olusegun Ogungbemide on Friday, September 13.

The statement reads: “The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested 823 drivers, administered 923 fines, impounded 189 vehicles and confiscated 634 licenses and vehicle particulars for a traffic light, zebra crossing and other violations, within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. These arrests were effected during special enforcement operations activated on 2 September 2024.

“You would recall that on the 1 of September 2024, Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed had commissioned a special enforcement patrol tagged ‘Operation Karara’ to tackle the menace of traffic light and Zebra crossing violations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The operation, which targets to reduce the high incidence of traffic light violations, that contribute significantly to road crashes and gridlocks in the nation’s capital; is expected to actualize its mandate through speedy arrest and prosecution of traffic light violators, conduct of public enlightenment and education on traffic rules and regulations, as well as collaboration with other security agencies to enhance traffic management.

“The Corps Marshal who approved the operation stated with adequate emphasis that traffic light violations are a major contributor to road crashes, and must be brought to a halt by all operational means necessary within the ambit of the law.

“He made known, his satisfaction with the successes already recorded within the short period. Noting that FRSC will continue to enforce traffic laws to ensure a safer and more orderly traffic environment in Abuja.

“While commending the efforts of the gallant Commanders of the various units of the intervention patrol and the field Operatives, he directed them to intensify patrol operations at major intersections and traffic light points, particularly during peak hours.

The arrested drivers were charged with various offenses, including; traffic light violations, dangerous driving, road marking violations, and reckless driving.

“In order to consolidate on the gains recorded in the cause of the patrol operations and further entrench sanity in the use of traffic lights in the FCT, the Corps Marshal appeals to motorists to cooperate with its personnel and obey all traffic rules and regulations.”