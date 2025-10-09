FRSC arrests 151 Zamfara motorists for bribery, overloading, others

In a sweeping enforcement drive targeting corruption and unsafe driving, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested 151 motorists in Zamfara State for offences ranging from bribery to overloading and other traffic violations.

The operation, which the Corps described as part of its renewed clampdown on lawlessness on highways, underscores its zero-tolerance stance toward both corruption and reckless driving.

According to the agency, the enforcement followed a month-long special operation aimed at curbing rising cases of over-speeding, dangerous loading, and other traffic breaches that often lead to fatal crashes.

It noted that while many motorists were apprehended for serious safety violations, a significant number were caught attempting to bribe road safety officials to evade penalties.

Confirming the development on Thursday, Zamfara Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji, revealed that “75 of the arrested motorists were caught while trying to offer bribes to our officers at different checkpoints. We treat such actions as criminal offences in addition to traffic violations.”

Ma’aji explained that the operation, which took place throughout September, was part of the FRSC’s intensified measures to promote road safety and reduce crashes across the state.

He added that the remaining 76 vehicles were impounded for various offences, including overloading, mixed loading of goods and passengers, and overspeeding.

According to him, plans are underway to set up a mobile court that will ensure prompt prosecution of offenders without bureaucratic delays.

“The mobile court will help us ensure that those who flout road safety laws are dealt with swiftly and fairly,” he said.

The commander also highlighted Zamfara’s strategic location as a major transit corridor connecting Sokoto, Kebbi, and the Niger Republic, noting that many offending vehicles often originate from other states. This, he said, makes enforcement more demanding but not impossible.

Ma’aji urged motorists to drive responsibly and desist from attempting to corrupt law enforcement officers, warning that the Corps would continue to monitor all highways across the state.

“Our officers remain vigilant. Any driver caught violating traffic laws or attempting to compromise our men should be ready to face the consequences,” he warned.

He also appealed to transport unions and the general public to cooperate with the FRSC in its efforts to make Nigerian roads safer.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. We need collective action to protect lives and prevent needless loss on our roads,” Ma’aji added.