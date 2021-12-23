FRSC arrest 113 commercial motorists over speed limiting device

The Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has arrested no fewer than 113 commercial motorists for failing to install speed limit device across Bauchi State in one week.

The traffic management agency stated that Majority of the traffic offenders were arrested for failing to install Speed Limiting Device in their personal or commercial vehicles which was one of the predominant causes of auto crashes in the State.

During an interview with newsmen on Thursday, the force’s Sector Commander in the state, Yusuf Abdullahi, confirmed that 52 of the traffic offenders had failed to install Speed Limiting Device.

“52 of the offenders failed to install Speed Limiting Device in their commercial vehicles. A lot of crashes in the state are blameable on the refusal to install the device. Since the beginning of Operation Zero which began on Dec. 17, we have arrested 113 traffic offenders and our mobile court has prosecuted particularly those who did not install the device.

“The purpose of setting up the mobile court is to curtail speed because the number of crashes we have in the state is too high. We focused on the installation of speed limiting devices to curtail crashes and that is why the arrest for non-installation of the device is high,’’ he said.

Abdullahi said that the offenders would be made to pay fines stipulated for refusal to install the device particularly to serve as a lesson for other motorists to learn from.

He further urged commercial drivers in the state to ensure that they install the speed limiting device because the FRSC would not tolerate refusals.

“They should all install speed limiting device so that we can curtail crashes on the road,’’ he said.

