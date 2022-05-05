FRSC appoints psychologist as Ekiti new Sector Commander

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appointed a psychology expert, Olusola Joseph, as new Sector Commander for Ekiti State, to boost enforcement of road safety laws.

The deployment of Joseph was said to have been sequel to the recent promotion of Senior Officers, which resulted in redeployment of Sector commanders to 36 states of the country.

Joseph, the new Ekiti Sector Commander, was brought in to replace the outgoing ACM, Ocheja Ameh, who is now the Zonal Commanding Officer RS9HQ, Enugu.

Through a statement released by the Ekiti Sector Public Education Officer,(PEO), Taiwo Ojo, yesterday, in Ado-Ekiti, the agency stated that Joseph served as Zonal Deputy Corps Commander in-charge of Administration as well as Zonal Deputy Corps Commander in charge of Policy, Research and Statistics, Osogbo, Osun State.

Also, it said the Joseph had served as the Deputy Corps Commander, Administration and Human Resources, Osun Sector Command, the position he held till the recent deployment to Ekiti State and that he held a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

It described the new Ekiti FRSC boss as an administrator per excellence, who was enlisted into the service of the corps in 1996 and that he had served in various states across the country, including Adamawa, Oyo State, Edo and Osun State.

According to the statement: “CC Olusola Joseph, the new Ekiti Sector Commander, is coming to replace the outgone ACM, Ocheja Ameh, who is now the Zonal Commanding Officer RS9HQ, Enugu”.

“In the course of the job, Joseph calved a niche for himself as an operational guru, having served as a Unit Head of Operations for the period of eight years between February 2004 and May 2012.

“As a Senior Officer, he was appointed the Unit Commander, Ido Unit Command, Idk-Ekiti between Aug. 2012 and Aug. 2014,”

