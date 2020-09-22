FRSC adopts speed limit, other strategies for accidents prevention

In a bid to ensure Nigerians are safe while plying roads across the country, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that it would be adopting varying strategies, including speed limit for accident prevention during the last quarter of 2020.

It explained that the move was in line with the agency’s commitment towards protecting Nigerians and ensuring a safer and saner road for motorists and other users across the country during and after ember months.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, said that the corps zonal and sector commanders had been directed to evolve improved strategies that would ensure effective traffic management and reduction in road accidents in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday during the third quarter corps operators’ meeting in Abuja, Oyeyemi also directed zonal commanders to ensure that component commands tackle critical offences with renewed vigour during the ember months.

“You must introduce measures that will restrain our operatives from negative tendencies. Aggressive public enlightenment targeted at mitigating health risks, associated with road traffic carnage, must be put in place.

“You must also ensure prompt response to road emergencies and the follow up on crash victims. Focus on the speed reduction strategies as a means of bringing down crashes and fatalities,” he said.

According to him, the FRSC operators’ meeting was a prelude to the series of planning and technical interactions toward a hitch-free end-of-the-year patrol and would provide the platform for participants to interact on internal response plans.