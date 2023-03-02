From Two to 1000+: Nigeria-based Think Tank Spreading Economic Freedom Gospel to Locals

In mid-December 2021, Face of Liberty International, a Nigerian-based think tank, flagged off a Free Market Project Tour by hosting a Free Market Summit in Lagos, Nigeria. But despite the publicity, the event ended with just 10 participants, eight of whom were invited, speakers.

“It was a devastating experience,” recounted Mr. Leonard Ogunweide, the founder and the Chief Executive Officer of the Face of Liberty International, “especially when you had made provisions for 50 participants.”

But that could not stop the revving engine of the Tour’s train. Mr. Ogunweide proceeded with the project and hosted the second edition of the programme in Kogi State. And it was a resounding success with 43 participants.

“We understand that the journey to a thousand impacts begins with the first act of kindness. For us, it is all about getting started,” Mr Ogunweide said.

After the event, one of the participants, Damian Ibrahim, revealed the programme was an eye-opener for her and others with no knowledge about the free market and economic freedom.

“I have little to no understanding of what the free market principle and economic freedom entails before coming for this event. I am going back home fully loaded and ready to become an advocate of the principle,” she said while commenting on the event.

Moving from two participants at the first Summit in Lagos to 43 in the second event held in Kogi state, Mr. Ogunweide said the experience was encouraging to continue pushing against all odds.

“The feedback from the participants measured our impacts and that is the reason we cannot stop, no matter the challenges or setbacks we encountered.”

After the Kogi Summit in January 2022, FLI has hosted the Free Market Summits in Nine states in Northern and Southern Nigeria.

FROM OSOGBO TO ILOBU, THE BIRTH OF A FREE MARKET ADVOCATE

On 22 August, 2022, Ms Victoria Jooda attended Osogbo Free Market Summit in Osun State. After the event, she marveled at the training that she approached the organisers, and invited FLI to her community to host a similar Summit.

In her feedback on the training, Ms Jooda said: “I had thought the program was for farmers, I mean for agricultural awareness whereby some organisations will provide incentives for farmers deducing from the word “Free Market” but on getting to the program I got to know it was more than that. What is the essence of incentives without knowledge?

“This knowledge can not be for just myself alone, I will make sure I bring the FLI team to my community for them to get this knowledge as well,” she concluded.

As promised, Ms. Victoria from the Osogbo Free Market Summit stayed true to her words. A few weeks later, she began the process for the FLI team to visit Ilobu.

FLI finally held the Ilobu Free Market Summit on the 25th of October, focusing on the secondary school students in the community. Ms. Jooda espoused the popular African teaching to inculcate morals in children from the cradle before they become

unteachable.

In Ilobu, the Summit had the same message like the previous ones, but different categories of audience. For the benefit of the students, FLI added a training session on entrepreneurship.

During the skill acquisition session, students learnt basics of Graphics Designing with Canva, how to do facial make-up to beautify people, and how to tie different head ties. The students joined any session based on their interests.

“We were honoured to have over 150 students from seven different schools,” revealed Mr. Oguweide. “Our outstanding success was in partnership with groups like the Ilobu National Students’ Union, Adedhoney Makeovers, and ultimately Miss Victoria Jooda who is now a team member at Face of Liberty International.”

FLI’s SUCCESS — AND FAILURE

In June 2022, FLI ran its first conference tagged “Face of Liberty International Conference (FLICon2022)” held virtually with eight international speakers and over 150 participants.

“After the FLICon, I was opportuned to be one of the Six International Guest Speakers at the 2022 Africa Liberty Camp in Entebbe, Uganda organized by Action for Liberty and Entrepreneurship Development where I had the opportunity to speak to a group of over 100 individuals, Ogunweide recalled.

Later that same month, it was a beautiful feeling when the FLI’s team got the news that the organization has made the top three organizations to compete at the Atlas Network Africa Liberty Forum Think Tank Shark Tank Competition.

“We were barely 18 months old and to know that our activities had been noticed to the extent of being nominated to compete in such a great competition like the Think Tank Shark Tank competition just gave us the right amount of push needed to do more and get better at our approach to our activities.”

Mr. Ogunweide reminisced that the team members were proud to flaunt the success recorded in the different editions of the Free Market Summit and the Face of Liberty International Conference.

Although FLI did not win the competition, “we are more than elated to be competing in the first place and we have also been able to ‘roll with the sharks’ and looking forward to next year with great hope of bringing several awards home.”

With Osogbo and Ilobu Free Market Summit, FLI recorded over 1000 participants in all the summits and the FLICon held between December 2021 and December 2022. The strategy, Mr. Ogunweide said, was to ask thought-provoking questions to get to the mind of these participants and fully ingrain the understanding of the ideas of free market — the only way to preserve human dignity and reduce poverty in the community.

Participants at Ilobu Free Market Summit

Ogunweide speaking at Africa Liberty Camp in Entebbe, Uganda

