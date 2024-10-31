From 2025, unprofiled vehicles won’t be allowed in Abuja- FG

The Federal Government has concluded plans to ban unprofiled vehicles from plying Federal capital territory Abuja roads from 2025, as part of efforts to enhance security and curb crime.



It said that drivers and commercial buses that aim to operate within the FCT Abuja must certified by the security agency before starting their operations.



The apex government said that the data collection from this exercise is designed to enhance security and protect passengers boarding these commercial buses.



The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, stated this at the Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment Programme, where he presented six beneficiaries with brand-new vehicles on Thursday.



According to Wike, collecting vital information from commercial drivers will aid law enforcement agencies in tracking and preventing crimes, such as kidnapping, robbery, and terrorism.



” From January next year, every taxi driver in Abuja must have security approval, profiling, and Abuja color. private individuals who wish to engage in commercial activities will have to sit with police and DSS, so they can collect their vehicle number, driver name, and the rest, so everybody will have confidence that this is the vehicle I’m entering in case anything happens.”



The FCT Minister also revealed that the Renewed Hope Administration will soon commission modern Bus and Taxi Terminals, transforming the transportation landscape in Abuja. “This initiative aims to eliminate the hazardous practice of passengers boarding buses and taxis on major roads, enhancing safety and convenience” he added.



Meanwhile, Wike congratulated the beneficiaries of the youth empowerment program while encouraging them to make the most of the vehicles provided.



He emphasized that President Tinubu’s administration is committed to reducing transportation costs in Abuja through this initiative. ‘We’re not collecting a dime, this is our support to ensure you have a reliable means of income, and charge the approved fares as directed by the government,” he said.



The beneficiaries were: Abbas Ibrahim, Aisha Balaraba, Peter Jigu, Abbas Hafusat, Joseph Grace, Zainab Abdullahi, and Elisha Yusuf.