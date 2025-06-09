French tourist dies minutes arriving Benue hotel

A 67-year-old French tourist, Pietier Gilles, has been reported dead, after his lifeless body was discovered inside Jovina Hotel, located in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.

As gathered, Gille’s body was found shortly after he checked into his hotel room for relaxation at about 5:45 p.m.

The foreigner was said to have died on a weekday, which coincided with the Eid celebration, prompting hotel management to alert the state’s police authorities.

Spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, SP Udeme Edet, who confirmed the incident on Monday, disclosed that the hotel manager, Emmanuel Terehide, reported the French national’s death immediately after it was discovered by room service staff.

According to Edet, the tourist had shown signs of illness prior to his death but reportedly declined to go to the hospital for treatment.

Concerned for his well-being, hotel staff contacted a medical practitioner to assess his condition, but Gilles had already passed away by the time help arrived.

“On receipt of the information, the Divisional Police Officer led a patrol team to the hotel, where photographs of the scene were taken.

“The body was evacuated to the General Hospital in Gboko for preservation and autopsy,” the police spokesperson stated.

Further investigation revealed that Gilles had entered Nigeria from the Niger Republic on May 19, 2025, with authorities believing he was on a cross-border biking tour.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing, and diplomatic procedures are underway to ensure proper handling of the case.