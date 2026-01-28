French rugby player retires after suffering heart attack

French rugby player, Uini Atonio, has announced retirement from the sport after being hospitalized following a heart attack.

Atonio retirement was announced by his club, La Rochelle, which stated that the 35-year-old will not be able to continue taking part in the sport due to his health condition.

In a statement released by the team’s management on Wednesday, La Rochelle disclosed that the sportsman will undergo a long period of convalescence following his hospitalization and remains under close monitoring in intensive care as part of efforts for his recuperation.

The retirement proclamation has resulted in lots of tributes for Atonio who had initially been selected to feature in France’s Six Nations encounter with Ireland on February 5 before pulling out over the incident.

”A truly unique player, as feared on the field as he was unifying it,” stated the French rugby league.

”In the French jersey, as well as in the colours of Stade Rochelais, Uini Atonio was and remains a pillar in the broadest sense of the world. Through his stature, humility and influence, there is no doubt that he will continue to be an essential figure in our rugby,” the body added.

”A great competitor who always had a handshake and a smile after the game,” the Irish Rugby Federation stated.

Atonio, who was born in New Zealand, became eligible to play for France through residency and went on to make 68 appearances for the team.

He won the Six Nations tournament in 2022 and was selected for France’s World Cups in 2025 and 2023. He started all five games as the Gallic side regained the competition in 2025.

He helped La Rochelle gain promotion to the top 14 in 2014 and was part of the side that reached three successive Champions Cup finals in 2021 to 2023.