French, Israeli presidents, others pay condolence visit to UAE

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, as well as other world leaders, visited the Arab nation and paid condolence visits to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the death of the country’s former president, Khalifa Bin Zayed.

Some other world leaders that also visited the nation include the United States (U.S) President, Joe Biden, whose administration has had fraught ties with the UAE and Saudi Arabia, was represented by his Vice President, Kamala Harris.

They all visited the middle-east nation on Sunday and eulogized the deceased president for his contribution towards security and boosting commerce as well as tourism.

The French president, whose country shares both lucrative business and military ties with the UAE, described the former president as a man that often embraces peace, openness, and dialogue.

In a short statement released through his media handle, Macron paid glowing tribute to the former UAE president and said that the world would miss him.,

The Israeli president, whose country forged ties with the UAE two years ago in a major realignment of the Middle East, drawing Palestinian ire, also visited, alongside Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, and Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Earlier on Saturday, several other Arab leaders, including Jordan’s king and Egypt’s president, paid their respective tributes, while the Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, whose father King Salman entered hospital a week ago, also sent a delegation.

Meanwhile, following the demise of Khalifa Bin Zayed, he has been succeeded by his half-brother, Mohammed bin Zayed, as the new UAE president.

Mohammed, also known as MbZ, has been a driving force in Middle East politics, championing Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in the West as he rose to power and combating political Islam, who is however seen as a threat to Gulf dynastic rule, around the region.

