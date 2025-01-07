French former opposition leader, Le Pen dies @96

French nationalist and founder of France’s far-right party, National Rally Party, Jean-Marie Le Pen, has been pronounced dead by medical experts at the age of 96.

Le Pen, who led the party from 1972 to 2011 when it was called the National Front, died in a care facility where he had been admitted for several weeks.

While announcing the nonagenarian’s death on Tuesday, the family disclosed that Le Pens was surrounded by his loved ones before he passed on.

Reacting to his demise, French President, Emmanuel Macron, and other high-ranking officials have released statements offering their condolences to his family and reflecting on his impact over the years on French politics.

Macron, in his statement, described the deceased politician as a passionate leader who lived for the masses’ interest.

“A historic figure of the far right, he played a role in the public life of our country for nearly seventy years, which is now a matter for history to judge”.

The Prime Minister, Francis Bayrou, added: “Beyond the controversies that were his favorite weapon JM Le Pen was a figure of French political life. We knew, by fighting him, what a fighter he was”.

Throughout his career, Le Pen was known for his provocative statements and his willingness to challenge the establishment. He was a skilled orator and debater, and he used his charm and charisma to win over supporters and build a loyal following.

Le Pen, who lost an eye in a street fight in his youth and for years wore a black eyepatch, was a constant force in French political life, impossible for politicians of the left or right to ignore.

Despite his controversial reputation, Le Pen remained a significant figure in French politics for decades, serving in the European Parliament and running for president several times. He was a polarizing figure, loved by some and reviled by others, but he never wavered in his commitment to his ideals and his vision for France.