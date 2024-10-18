French club suspends Nigeria, Ivorian footballers over disobedience

France football club, Olympique Lyonnais, has dropped Nigerian footballer, Gift Orban, from the first-team squad for refusing to train with teammates who have not been playing regularly for the club.

Orban and Ivorian football star, Wilfried Zaha, were suspended by the club over their misconduct at the club’s training ground during the international break.

Lyon’s technical director, Pierre Sage, confirmed suspension of both footballers to newsmen yesterday.

As gathered, the decision was made after both players turned down instructions from the team’s manager to train with teammates who have not been playing regularly for the club.

It was learnt that the team left at the club includes players who didn’t feature in Lyon’s UEFA Europa League match against Scottish side, Rangers.

This decision reflects the club’s strict stance on discipline, as both Orban and Zaha’s actions were seen as undermining the team’s unity and work ethic.

Orban, who was expected to make a significant impact after his move from Gent, will now face an uphill battle to regain his place in the first team.

His manager has expressed disappointment, but Orban will need to prove his commitment going forward.