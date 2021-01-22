Freight forwarders fault SON, NAFDAC samples collection strategy

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) has accused agencies of government like the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) of frustrating its members at the ports.

The National Coordinator, 100 percent Compliance Team, of NAGAFF, Ibrahim Tanko, said operations of the two agencies, through samples collection from consignments at the Lagos seaports, had made the nation to lose a whooping six billion naira daily, adding that the process negates trade facilitation.

Tanko, who frowned at the activities of personnel from the two agencies of government, threatened that the compliance team would engage, resist and interrogate their operations from next month, in a bid to promote trade facilitation and boost government revenue drive.

He said the 100 percent Compliance Team would ensure that samples that were subjected to laboratory test by the agencies must be returned to the shippers, accusing personnel of SON and NAFDAC of illicit practices.

On customs operations, he affirmed that issues of multiple alerts and Customs Intelligence Units interception of consignments at the seaports in Lagos would be tackled, noting that letters had been written to the Area Comptrollers of Apapa and Tin Can Island Port.

Tanko said the freight forwarding subsector will experience a huge turnaround of vessel but urged the agencies of government to collaborate with the practitioners.