Fraudster bags one year imprisonment over N6m Fraud in Kano

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced a fraudster, Daniel Orji over his involvement in N6 million fraud and recruitment of young men into criminal acts.

Orji was said to been sentenced on one count amended charge of retention of proceeds of criminal engagements pertaining to internet-fraud.

While delivering Judgement, Justice Liman, after convicting the defendant and sentencing him to one year imprisonment, he gave him a bail option of N1 Million Naira fine.

As gathered, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Kano had secured the conviction of the suspect in the court, yesterday.

Daniel’s journey to prison started following intelligence on his alleged internet-related fraud activities, including recruiting young men into cybercrime.

Upon receipt of the Intelligence, the convict was arrested at his residence where a Mercedes Benz GLK, two laptops, a printer and an IPhone 12 were recovered from him during the arrest.

The convict was said to have pleaded guilty to the one count charge when it was read to him in the language that he could understand.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel was said to have asked the court to convict him accordingly.

The court ordered the forfeiture of the recovered items from him to the Federal Government.

