Fraser-Pryce is a two-times Olympic 100 meters champion and won gold at this year’s world championships in Doha.

The 32-year-old, who has four world 100m titles to her name, did not compete in the 200 at the 2016 Rio Olympics to focus on the shorter event in which she finished third despite a toe injury.

Disclosing her plans ahead of Tokyo Olympics which starts on July 24 to Aug. 9, 2020, she said: “I will be doubling up definitely.