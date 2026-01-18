Frankfurt sacks Toppmoller over poor results

Bundesliga club, Eintracht Frankfurt, have sacked manager, Dino Toppmoller, following the side’s 3-3 draw away at Werder Bremen.

Frankfurt dismissed Toppmoller, expressing dissatisfaction over the team’s defensive fragility which has cost them points since the start of year 2026.

The board held that the side’s winless run in the last three matches, and negative spree of one win in the last nine matches pose huge threat to the season’s targets with the club sitting seventh in the league.

The management also showed disgruntlement over the side’s 30th position in the UEFA Champions League after winning just one game and losing four and a -8 goal difference, stating that the situation poses a huge threat to this team’s qualification into the next round of the competition.

“Dino Toppmoller has always completely identified with Eintracht Frankfurt and worked with great passion every day for this club,” said the board in a statement released on their website on Sunday.

“We have high regard for his technical competence, his professionalism, his meticulous way of working and his human interaction with the team.

“Nevertheless, following intensive internal evaluation, we in the sporting management and collectively on the board have come to the conclusion that we need a fresh impetus due to the downward trend in recent weeks.

“So far this season, we have not lived up to the ethos of Eintracht Frankfurt, standing for dynamic, aggressive and compact football,” it concluded.

The club also informed that it’s Under-21, coach, Dennis Schmitt, will take interim charge of the team against Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday before weekend’s game against Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga next weekend.

Frankfurt appointed the German tactician in June 2023. Last season, he led the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, while finishing third in the Bundesliga to qualify for the Champions League.

However, this season, they have won just seven of their 18 games so far, and have conceded 39 goals in total, with 10 of those coming in the last four matches. They have the joint-worst defensive record in the Bundesliga.

Toppmoller took charge of 190 games in all competitions, winning 80, 58 draws and 52 losses to leave the club with a 42.1% win rate.