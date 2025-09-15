France W-Cup winner retires over persistent injuries @31

Former Barcelona and French World Cup winning defender, Samuel Umtiti, has officially announced his retirement from professional football at age 31.

Umtiti affirmed his decision to call it quit in his soccer career via a post on us Instagram handle as well as a video shared on social media showing appreciation to his teammates, coaches and fans at clubs he played for.

The Gallic figure, who played as a centre back, was forced to retire following lingering injuries and health concerns which limited his playing time at club and his national team.

On instagram, Umtiti, on Monday, posted an emotional message which reads: “After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye… I gave my ALL with passion and regret NOTHING. I want to thank all the clubs, presidents, coaches and players I was able to stand with.

“Thank you, Lyon. Thank you, Barcelona. Thank you, Lille. Thank you, Lecce. Thank you, France. And thank you to all the supporters for your support.”

Yaounde born Umtiti will be remembered most for his role in France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, where he started six games alongside Raphael Varane as. centre halves . At Barcelona, he won two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey trophies, though injuries prevented him from fulfilling his full potential.

He made 274 appearancees in club football scoring five goals.as well as four goals in 31 matches for Les Blues.