France to evacuate over 30,000 citizens globally after cornavirus death toll jumps

The French Government has disclosed ongoing plans to evacuate over 30,000 of its people from various coronavirus hit countries around the world, saying that the health and safety of its citizens are of paramount priority to it.

It explained that though over 100,000 french have been successfully repatriated by government, back home to France, over 30,000 more were still stranded in several infected coutries and that it was government’s duty to ensure that they were brought back safely home.

Speaking to pressmen on Friday, in the country, French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, stated that talks were still ongoing with the affected countries and that plans were ongoing and in place to successfully remove the country’s people, and bring them back home.