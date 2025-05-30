France to ban smoking around sports facilities, school, others

The France Government has concluded plans to ban smoking in public outdoor spaces, including beaches, parks, school zones, bus stops and sports facilities, as part of a nationwide effort to protect children.

It stated that the ban on public smoking particularly in locations where children also visit would commence from July 1, 2025.

The Health Minister, Catherine Vautrin, who announced this on Friday, said that where there are children, tobacco must disappear.

She noted plans to lower the nicotine content in vaping products and reduce the number of flavours available.

“Anyone who violates the new smoking ban will have to pay a fine of €135 ($153). The regulation is to be monitored by the municipal police.

“My goal is both simple and deeply ambitious: to ensure that children born in 2025 become the first smoke-free generation,” the minister said.

The new nationwide smoking restrictions, many of which were already in place at the local level, are designed to support that vision, she said.

However, outdoor seating at cafés and the use of e-cigarettes are exempted from the ban, but young people should no longer smoke outside schools.

The minister said the size of the area around schools where smoking would no longer be permitted in future was still being determined, adding that the regulation would also prevent pupils from going outside the building to smoke.

Smoking remains the leading preventable cause of death in France, responsible for 75,000 deaths annually or more than 200 per day, the health minister added.

Vautrin, who noted that it has been proven that prevention reduces the risk, added that the economic toll, with cancer costing the country €150 billion per year.

While emphasising that the right to smoke is not being abolished, the minister said: “People are free to smoke at home or in designated areas. But that freedom ends where a child’s right to clean air begins,” she said.