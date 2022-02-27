France recommends Russia’s removal from 2022 World Cup

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the French Football Federation (FFF) has recommended that the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) should expel the country that invaded the Ukrainian territory from the 2022 World Cup.

The France football body said that the soccer governing body cannot act neutrally in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, saying removing the country from the tournament will serve as a warning to many others.

Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic have all refused to play Russia in the World Cup play-offs, with the Polish claiming that they cannot act unconcerned.

Poland was due to play Russia in Moscow on March 24 and should the hosts win they would host the winners of the match between the Czechs and the Swedes on March 29.

Speaking on behalf of the FFF, the president, Noel Le Graet, on Sunday, said: “The world of sport, and especially football, cannot remain neutral. I certainly would not oppose the expulsion of Russia”.

Le Graet concurred with the stance of the trio that has announced the boycott of games against Russia, adding, in these dramatic circumstances, how can one envisage playing football against this country.

FIFA has yet to take any action against Russia saying on Thursday they were “concerned” by the “tragic” situation with president Gianni Infantino saying the World governing body had the capacity to take action on the play-off matches at “any moment”.

European governing body UEFA did take action on Friday, stripping Saint Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena of the Champions League final on May 28 and awarding the showpiece match to the Stade de France in Paris.

UEFA was also believed to be debating whether to cancel their sponsorship deal with Russian gas giant Gazprom, whose majority shareholder is the Russian state.

Gazprom renewed the contract in May 2021 to run to 2024. The deal to sponsor the Champions League is worth a reported 40 million euros ($45 million) a year.

