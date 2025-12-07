26.5 C
France promises Nigeria end to banditry across northern states

The French Government has expressed solidarity with Nigeria over its worsening security challenges, particularly the rising terrorist threat in the northern region, promising to partner with the government to end the security challenges.

Aside from that, the government rallied the international community to assist Nigeria in tackling the security challenges, saying the global community cannot remain indifferent to Nigeria’s security situation.

President Emmanuel Macron gave the assurance after speaking with President Bola Tinubu early last week.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Sunday, Macron said he reaffirmed France’s commitment to supporting Nigeria as it battles insurgency and other security threats.

He noted that President Tinubu requested enhanced cooperation to help authorities respond more effectively to ongoing violence affecting communities in the North.

According to the French leader, France will strengthen its partnership with Nigerian authorities and expand support for vulnerable populations impacted by insecurity.

“No one can remain a spectator,” he said, underscoring the urgency of collective action against terrorism in West Africa.

