France minister resigns after criticism over appointment

The French authorities have disclosed that Sebastien Lecornu has resigned from his designation as Prime Minister after a few weeks in office.

President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement affirming Lecornu’s resignation after just twenty-six days in office and one day after he disclosed his cabinet members, making his administration one of the shortest in France’s history.

The former minister’s chosen members were initially set to hold their first meeting this week, but that would not be feasible due to the resignation notice which came after lots of criticism from lawmakers who disclosed that many figures in the cabinet had served in the previous government.

A member of the National Rally party, which is the largest in the parliament, Marine Le Pen, called Lecornu’s cabinet “pathetic” and added, “the only wise decision is to return to the polls.

Le Pen also called for the end of President Macron’s administration saying, “The only wise thing to do now is to hold elections. The joke’s gone on long enough. French people are fed up. Macron has put the country in an extremely difficult position.

Party leader, Jordan Bardella, said, “National Rally will be ready to assume its responsibilities.”

Reacting to the grievances, Lecornu, a former armed forces minister, and France’s fifth prime minister in under two years said, “I was ready for compromise but all parties wanted the other party to adopt their programmes in their entirety.

“It wouldn’t need much for this to work, however, the parties need to be more humble cast some egos aside.”