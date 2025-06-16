France bans Israeli arms firms from Paris air show

Organisers of the Paris Air Show have blocked access to the stands of several Israeli arms manufacturers for exhibiting offensive weapons, a contradiction to the exhibition’s guidelines.

As gathered, large black walls were erected around the stands of five Israeli companies, including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael and Elbit Systems.

It was learnt that the organisers took the decision after determining the weapons on display by the Israeli firms did not comply with the show’s rules and regulations.

Eyewitnesses narrated that some of these companies do supply weapons to the Israeli military that are used in Gaza, things like very high-end drone systems

They added that one of firms executive was left speechless after arriving the venue and discovered that his stand has being completely blacked out by the organisers.

Faulting the decision, the businessmen stressed that the organisers never alerted them on any of the rules and regulations guiding the show that had contravened

Supporting its firms, the Israeli Defence Ministry has faulted the decision through a statement released on Monday, describing the organisers stance as contravention of human rights.

Israel added that the organisers were encouraging segregation against its firms, saying this outrageous and unprecedented decision reeks of policy-driven and commercial considerations.

Following the development, the Turkish and Russian presidents have discussed regional issues during a phone conversation, according to the presidency in Ankara.

Tuyyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin agreed that the conflict between Iran and Israel must end and space must be given to diplomacy as soon as possible, it said in a statement.

The Turkish president also repeated his view that the only solution to the crisis was a return to nuclear talks with Iran.

Separately, the Kremlin said Putin and Erdogan condemned Israel’s “act of force” against Iran, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.

“Both sides expressed the most serious concern about the ongoing escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, which has already led to a large number of casualties and is fraught with serious long-term consequences for the entire region,” the Kremlin added.

“The leaders spoke in favour of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the settlement of contentious issues, including those related to the Iranian nuclear programme, exclusively by political and diplomatic means.”