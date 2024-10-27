Fourth Port Harcourt helicopter crash victim’s body recovered- FG

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed that the fourth body of the Port Harcourt crash victim has been recovered.

It said that the body was recovered through the collaboration of the Cameroonian Navy patrolling its waterways boundary.

The aircraft, with registration 5NBQG and operated by East Wind Aviation, was engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) before crashing on the waterways.

As gathered, the crashed occurred at 11:22 a.m. along the waterways in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, when it took off from Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM) to the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.

A total of eight persons were confirmed on board but three bodies were immediately recovered on the day the tragedy occurred.

NSIB spokesperson, Bimbo Oladeji, in a statement on Sunday, said, “A floating body was retrieved from the water and was escorted by the Cameroonian Navy to NUIMS Antan, for safe transit through their territorial waters.

“Field operations identified the body by confirming the T-shirt worn matched the description provided. Although it took time, photographic evidence confirmed the identity as the fourth victim.”

The NSIB said it has been in active collaboration with a joint search, rescue, and recovery team, as well as various supporting agencies.

The agency said the combined efforts are essential for ensuring a thorough and efficient recovery process and for gathering critical evidence to aid the investigation.

The Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., expressed appreciation for the joint support. He said, “We are grateful for the coordinated support of national and international partners working alongside us in this challenging environment. Our thoughts remain with the families of those affected, and we are dedicated to gathering the essential information to provide clarity and closure.”