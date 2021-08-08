Foursquare ex-General Overseer, Badejo, passes on after brief illness

The former General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Dr Wilson Badejo, has been reported to have passed on at aged 74.

Badejo was said to have died after a brief illness, barely 12 years after stepping down from the leadership of the church that he led between year 1999 and 2009.

Announcing demise of the cleric, the National Secretary of the church, Yomi Oyinloye, through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, hinted that Badejo died yesterday.

Oyinloye, who appealed to Nigerians to pray for deceased’s family and the church, described Badejo as a great leader whose contribution to the church and members developments would be missed.

“He was a great achiever, an accomplished servant of God, a role model, a bridge builder, mentor, teacher par excellence, an apostle and respected family man.

“Dr Badejo served the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria in several ministerial capacities, crowning his stewardship at the apex as the General Overseer of the Church from 1999 for 2009.

“He was a man of many parts who was able to unlock socio-cultural gateways, and in the process successfully endeared several friends and loved ones from all walks of life across the divide,” the church said.

