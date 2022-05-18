Four Tunisia lawmakers bag jail terms for assaulting policemen

No fewer than four opposition lawmakers from Tunisia’s dissolved parliament have reportedly been sentenced to different jail terms by a military court for assaulting police officers.

The sentences were said to have been a result of growing concern over human rights abuses following President Kais Saied’s seizure of power last year.

Four of the lawmakers were: Saif Makhlouf, Nidhal Saoudi, Mohamed Affas and Meher Zid, who were handed jail terms bordering on assault and breach of fundamental human rights.

The military court was said to have issued 5-month sentences to Makhlouf and Saoudi and 3 months jail terms to Affas and Zid.

Speaking to newsmen on Wednesday, the lawyer for the lawmakers, Anaour Ali confirmed that Saif Makhlouf, the head of the conservative Karama Party, and three other party members were charged with assaulting policemen last year during an incident at Tunis airport in which they said officers were preventing a woman from traveling.

Ali further disclosed that the lawmakers had denied the charge when it was read to them and that the sentenced lawmakers would serve their terms as the court had ordered.

On his part, the leader of the Ennahda party and speaker of the dissolved parliament, Rached Ghannouchi, said that the trials were a consolidation of dictatorship.

“The coup authority continues the method of mass trials in order to strike and besiege different opinions,” he said.

As gathered, On 25 July 2021, Saied was said to have dismissed the prime minister, suspended parliament, and assumed all governing powers, a move described by Tunisian opposition parties as a coup.

Since Saied’s intervention, several senior politicians and business leaders have been detained or prosecuted, many of them on charges of corruption or defamation. The politicians lost their immunity from prosecution after parliament was dissolved.

