Four teenagers drown inside Jigawa pond

No fewer than four teenage girls have been confirmed dead after they drowned in Malkaderi village pond in the Gagarawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The victims, who were among the five swimming inside the pond, were identified as Saina’u Musa, 12; Fiddausi Ado, 11; Habiba Musa, 12; and Bahijja Musa, 13 respectively.

Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Lawan Adam, who disclosed this to newsmen in Dutse on Sunday, explained that the tragedy occurred yesterday.

Adam said that an eight-year-old girl, Sahura Audu, was rescued and hospitalised but later discharged.

He noted that after receiving a call, the Jigawa Police Command swiftly responded to the incident, launching a rescue operation with local divers.

The victims were recovered from the pond and taken to Gagarawa Primary Health Care, where four were pronounced dead by medical experts.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP AT Abdullahi, extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for their eternal peace.

“This tragic incident serves as a reminder for parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children’s whereabouts, especially during the rainy season,” Abdullahi added.

Meanwhile, the police has warned the public to avoid swimming in ponds, rivers, and streams during the rainy season due to increased water volumes.