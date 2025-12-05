Four teenagers die in Borno bomb explosion

Four young lives were lost in a tragic bomb explosion after an improvised device detonated behind Banki Motor Park in Wajari Ward, within Banki, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The deceased, 15-year-old Awana Mustapha, 14-year-old Malum Modu, and 12-year-olds Lawan Ibrahim and Modu Abacha, were playing behind the park when the bomb, suspected to have been planted by terrorists, exploded.

The fatal blast has left families shattered and residents unsettled, raising concerns that remnants of past insurgency continue to endanger unsuspecting civilians, particularly minors.

According to the state Police Command, the incident occurred at about 12:40 PM on Friday. The children had unknowingly handled the device before it exploded.

Police added that the children may have mistaken the object for scrap or a toy retrieved from the bush.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, confirmed that operatives, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists, responded swiftly to the scene after a resident reported the incident.

Daso said five boys were present at the spot, but only one survived with varying degrees of injury.

The injured, a 12-year-old identified as Mustapha Tijja, is currently receiving treatment at the FHI 360 Clinic in Banki, where officials described his condition as improving.

“The children went to a makeshift shelter near the park when the device detonated. Sadly, four died instantly,” Daso explained.

Meanwhile, police have secured the area while investigations continue to determine the origin of the device.

Although no immediate evidence suggests deliberate placement, authorities warned that explosive remnants remain a serious threat.

Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and issued a stern caution to parents and children.

He stressed the need for vigilance, noting that reporting suspicious items promptly could prevent future tragedies.

“People must understand that these objects are not toys,” the commissioner said. “A moment of curiosity can cost a life.”