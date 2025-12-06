Four teenagers die in Borno bomb explosion

Four young men have been confirmed dead after an improvised device was detonated in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

As gathered, the children were playing within a secluded area, sparking renewed fears over abandoned explosives in communities once ravaged by conflict.

The tragedy occurred behind Banki Motor Park in Wajari Ward, located within Banki, Bama Local Government Area at about 12:40 pm yesterday.

The fatal blast has left families shattered and residents unsettled as concerns grow that remnants of past insurgency continue to endanger unsuspecting civilians, particularly minors.

Police authorities revealed that the victims, all teenagers, had unknowingly handled the device before it exploded.

Moreover, a police source familiar with the incident said the children may have mistaken the object for scrap or a toy retrieved from the bush.

“What happened is heartbreaking,” the source said. “Many people don’t realise that explosive remnants of war remain hidden in bushes and deserted spots.”

State Police Public Relations Officer, Nahum Daso, disclosed that operatives, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal specialists, responded swiftly to the scene after a resident reported the incident.

According to Daso, five boys were present at the spot, but only one survived with severe injuries.

The injured 12-year-old, identified as Mustapha Tijja, is currently receiving treatment at the FHI 360 clinic in Banki, where officials described his condition as improving.

“The children went to a makeshift shelter near the park when the device detonated. Sadly, four died instantly,” Daso explained.

The deceased were named as 15-year-old Awana Mustapha, 14-year-old Malum Modu, and two 12-year-olds, Lawan Ibrahim and Modu Abacha.

Residents who visited the affected families described the scene as devastating, with one local teacher saying, “These boys were full of energy and dreams. Losing four children at once is more than any community should bear.”

Meanwhile, police have revealed that the area has been secured while investigations continue to determine the origin of the device.

Although no immediate suspicion was raised about deliberate placement, authorities warned that explosive remnants remain a serious threat.

Furthermore, Commissioner of Police, Naziru Abdulmajid, expressed sympathy to the bereaved families and issued a stern caution to parents and children.

He stressed the need for vigilance, stating that reporting strange items promptly could prevent future tragedies.

“People must understand that these objects are not toys,” the commissioner was quoted as saying. “A moment of curiosity can cost a life.”

The Guild reports that the incident adds to growing concerns over unexploded devices that remain buried in remote areas of Borno and other parts of the northeast.