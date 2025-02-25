Four Taraba residents die after consuming poisonous fish

Four residents of the Kashimbila community located in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State have died after consuming a poisonous fish.

Two other villagers who also ate the fish were currently battling for their lives in the community’s hospital.

One of the community residents, Haruna Isiaka, narrated that after catching and preparing the fish, they unknowingly consumed a poisonous species, which led to severe health complications.

By the following day, they were rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Kashimbila, where four of them—Juli, Abubakar, Mato, and Payo—were pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

Authorities have since moved the bodies to the hospital’s mortuary for autopsy, while investigations into the tragic incident are ongoing.