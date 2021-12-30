Four soldiers die, others injure during militants attack in Mali

No fewer than four soldiers have been killed, leaving a dozen others with varying degrees of injuries after their patrol was ambushed by suspected militants in western Mali.

The attack was said to have occurred late in the afternoon on Wednesday near the town of Nara, around 30 km (19 miles) south of border with Mauritania.

Confirming the attack through a statement released on Thursday, the army stated that a unit in the Nara area was the target of a complex attack combining IEDs and heavy weapons, adding that the death toll was provisional.

The army further noted that no militant group has yet claimed responsibility for the ambush, which led to the death of the soldiers.

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso are battling an Islamist insurgency that has flourished across Africa’s Sahel region, killing thousands and displacing millions despite a nine-year effort by international forces to defeat it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

