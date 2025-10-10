Four soldiers die fighting Boko Haram in Borno

Efforts by the Nigerian Army to end the activities of Boko Haram and protect citizens have suffered another major setback after four soldiers died during a battle against insurgents in Borno State.

The soldiers were reportedly caught in an intense gun battle that lasted for hours, leaving several others injured and military patrol vehicles damaged.

According to military authorities, the soldiers’ bravery prevented what could have been a major breach of security, as the terrorists launched a coordinated assault with heavy weapons and explosives.

A senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the fallen troops as “heroes who stood their ground against overwhelming firepower.”

The attack took place in Ngamdu, located along the Damaturu–Maiduguri Road in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, during the early hours of Friday.

Troops under Operation Hadin Kai were said to have repelled the assault after reinforcements arrived from the 29 Task Force Brigade.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Uba Sani, said the terrorists used rocket-propelled grenades, armed drones, and improvised explosive devices in an attempt to overrun the military position.

“Despite the intensity of the attack, our troops held their ground. Sadly, four soldiers paid the ultimate price while five others sustained injuries,” he said.

He added that the insurgents tried to block reinforcements by planting multiple explosive devices along the Ngamdu–Damaturu highway.

Military engineers, however, cleared the route after identifying three IED-laden spots, leading to the reopening of the road for civilian and military use.

According to Sani, intelligence reports later confirmed that at least 15 insurgents were killed, with their bodies buried around Bula Wura, near Wasaram.

“Our forces have since been resupplied with ammunition and critical logistics to sustain operations and restore full mobility,” he said, commending the troops for their courage.

Meanwhile, residents and travellers said there was heavy traffic on the highway following the military’s post-attack clearance.

A transport company supervisor, Muktar Yahaya, told correspondents that several buses were delayed for hours due to ongoing checks. “Our vehicles were stuck by the roadside as soldiers conducted operations in the area,” he said.

The Guild reports that Boko Haram, which has waged a brutal insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast since 2009, continues to target military formations and rural communities in Borno. The conflict has claimed thousands of lives and displaced more than two million people across the region.