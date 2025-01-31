Soldier dies during Lagos auto crash

A devastating incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in the Shomolu area of Lagos, when a suspected drunk driver crashed into a group of soldiers during their monthly road jogging exercise.

The collision, which took place outside the Myoung Barracks, resulted in the deaths of one soldier and left several others seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver of a Toyota vehicle, accompanied by two other young men, was speeding uncontrollably before slamming into the soldiers.

The impact caused immediate chaos, with one soldier losing his life at the scene and many others sustaining severe injuries.

According to a resident of the area who witnessed the incident, the soldiers were conducting their routine morning exercise in front of the barracks when the speeding vehicle struck them.

After the crash, the three occupants of the car allegedly attempted to flee but were quickly apprehended by soldiers and bystanders.

The suspects were reportedly subjected to a violent beating, and their vehicle was vandalized. One of the young men was also stabbed during the confrontation.

In response to the tragic event, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers.

In a press statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni, the GOC also prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

“The General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased soldier while praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded. The GOC also called for calm among the public as investigation into the sad occurrence has commenced,” he said.

The Lieutenant further emphasized the Division’s commitment to its duties despite the tragic loss.

“The Division remains steadfast in its commitment to training and readiness to discharge its duties despite this devastating event. Furthermore, this tragic loss will not deter the Division’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties within its area of operations in accordance with the NA’s constitutional mandate,” Lieutenant Colonel Ayeni added.

The injured soldiers have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been taken to the morgue.