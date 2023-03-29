Four soldiers die, 13 others injure during auto crash in Bauchi

No fewer than four soldiers were reportedly to have died and 13 others sustained varying degrees of injuries during an auto crash in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

As gathered, the lone accident that claimed the soldiers’ lives occurred in Lago Village along Darazo-Kari road, Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

They were said to have been traveling on Wednesday to Abuja in a commercial Toyota bus with number plate ASU 363-XA, for an official assignment when the incident happened.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, who confirmed the tragedy to newsmen, said that the crash occurred at 1.36pm involving 17 male soldiers.

Abdullahi added that “immediately we got the information of the crash, our personnel rushed to the scene for a rescue operation.

According to him, they evacuated them to General Hospital, Darazo for treatment and confirmation.

“It was at the hospital that four of them were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. The corpses were deposited at the same hospital.

“The remaining 13 of them sustained various degrees of injuries including bruises, head injuries and fractures.

“The crash was caused by a tyre burst. The information gathered is that they are Army personnel going to Abuja on an official assignment and some were referred to the Specialist Hospital Bauchi for treatment.”

