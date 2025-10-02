Four siblings escape death after teargas canister explode in Kano

Four siblings were reported to have sustained varying degrees of burns after teargas canisters exploded at Bakin Kwata in the Sharada area of Kano State.

The explosion, which prompted a major security response, left one of the victims, 17-year-old Khadeeja Rabiu, with serious injuries on her hand and other parts of her body.

Her siblings, Fatima, 15, Alamin, 11, and Suleiman, 3, sustained minor bruises but were immediately rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital for medical attention.

The explosion, which has left many in fear, was confirmed by the Kano Police Command to newsmen on Thursday.

While disclosing that the explosion occurred yesterday, the Police said the children had unknowingly brought home the teargas canister after picking it up from a nearby refuse dump.

According to the police, the teargas canisters exploded when Khadeeja and her siblings converted the explosive item into their toy.

“Our investigation revealed that the canister was scavenged from a dump site. Residents must be cautious and avoid picking up strange objects from garbage sites,” the command warned.

The police added that bomb disposal experts recovered parts of the teargas canister at the scene, including its handle, safety lock pin, and rotating guard.

Officers also screened the refuse dump where the object was found to ensure no other hazardous items remained.