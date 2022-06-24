Four Russian soldiers die during plane crash in Ukraine

No fewer than four soldiers have been confirmed dead while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries after a Russian military cargo plane crashed.

The Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane, carrying nine occupants was said to have crashed and caught fire while landing near Russia’s western city of Ryazan.

Confirming the incident on Friday, Russia’s defence ministry, said that the plane crashed killing four of the nine people on board.

According to the RIA news agency, the five people on board who had sustained injuries were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The Interfax news agency separately quoted Russia’s defence ministry as saying the plane had suffered an engine malfunction while on a training flight.

Meanwhile, the ministry was said to have given no details of crew deaths.

