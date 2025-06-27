Four robbers terrorizing Gombe in police custody, handover arms

Operatives of the Gombe State Police Command have arrested four suspected armed robbers accused of terrorising residents and stealing properties worth millions of naira during their operations.

The suspects, who are now in custody, were found in possession of dangerous weapons and several stolen items, which have been recovered by the police.

Those apprehended include Manu Muhammed, popularly known as Bappa Charger; Auwalu Muhammed, aged 30; 19-years old Ubaida Sani, from Pantami Quarters; and Hussaini Muhammed, also 19, from Madaki Quarters.

The Guild gathered that the gang was allegedly behind a violent armed robbery incident at the residence of Muhammad Ahmed, a 25-year-old man residing in Unguwar Matasa Quarters, Gombe State.

In a statement issued on Friday,Command’s Public Relations Officer, Buhari Abdullahi, said the suspects were apprehended by operatives of the Bajoga Division through a strategic, intelligence-led operation that led to the discovery of their hideout.

According to him, the items recovered from the suspects include a fabricated master key, three machetes, one knife, a Haojue UD motorcycle, three Android phones, and a cash sum of ₦74,150.

“The suspects criminally conspired and forcefully entered the victim’s residence, armed with machetes and sticks. They threatened to kill or inflict grievous harm on him if he failed to cooperate,” Abdullahi said.

“Under threat and duress, the suspects succeeded in dispossessing the victim of the following item one Haojue UD motorcycle valued at ₦1,600,000, three Android phones valued at ₦336,000 and Cash sum of ₦134,000

Abdullahi confirmed that the suspects are in custody and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation.

Commending the swift efforts of his men, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Yahaya, warned criminal elements to desist from testing the resolve of the police.

“Our message to all criminals is simple: Gombe will not provide you a safe haven. We are committed to pursuing every lead and ensuring the safety of our people,” CP Yahaya declared.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue collaborating with security agencies by providing timely and actionable information.

Yahaya reiterated the command’s unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of all residents in Gombe State.