Four robbers die during clash against soldiers in Plateau

No fewer than four suspected armed robbers, believed to be members of a notorious gang terrorizing motorists along major transport routes in Plateau State, were killed by Nigerian Army troops during a fierce gun battle on the Jos–Bauchi highway.

The operation, part of the military’s ongoing efforts to combat crime in the region, came after weeks of tension during which highway robbers repeatedly attacked travelers and stole their belongings.

A source who disclosed the incident on Wednesday stated that the operation, which also led to the recovery of arms and ammunition, disrupted criminal activities along the Jos–Bauchi highway, a major transport route in the state.

He narrated that the armed robbers were already positioned on the highway and preparing to strike when vigilant commuters spotted them and quickly alerted soldiers on patrol.

According to the source, the robbers opened fire upon sighting the soldiers, prompting an immediate response from the troops, who neutralized four of the assailants in the ensuing gun battle.

“The soldiers responded with precision and force, ensuring that the highway is no longer under threat from these criminals,” the security source said.

Meanwhile, residents and motorists have welcomed the development, with many expressing relief that the notorious highway is now safer.

A commercial driver who plies the route daily remarked in a video shared online, “We can now drive without constant fear, knowing the soldiers are actively watching over the road.”

The Guild reports that the Jos–Bauchi highway has, for years, been plagued by repeated ambushes, leaving travellers vulnerable to violent robberies.

The latest operation is therefore being hailed as a significant victory in the fight against armed banditry in the region.