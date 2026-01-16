Four Rivers lawmakers return to backing Fubara’s impeachmentn

Four members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have reversed their earlier plea for a political resolution, now insisting that the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu, must proceed amid escalating tensions.

The lawmakers are the Minority Leader of the House, Sylvanus Nwankwo; Peter Abbey, representing Degema Constituency; Barile Nwakoh of Khana Constituency I; and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II.

They made the U-turn barely five days after withdrawing from the impeachment process, which had been signed by 26 lawmakers and submitted to Speaker Martin Amaewhule, citing the need for dialogue and political reconciliation.

During a live broadcast aired from the front of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex on Friday, the lawmakers accused the governor and his deputy of ignoring their appeal and instead using media aides to launch attacks on the Assembly, prompting the reversal of their stance.

According to the lawmakers, they decided to reverse their initial position after realizing that the governor and his deputy had shown no willingness to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

“You will recall that on the 12th of January 2026, my colleagues and I addressed the press, making a plea for a political solution to the impasse between the Assembly and the Governor of Rivers State,” Nwankwo stated.

“During the pendency of this appeal, we found that the Governor and Deputy Governor have employed their media aides to continuously attack the House of Assembly. Instead of seeking the political solution we offered, it is on this basis that my colleagues and I are saying the impeachment proceedings should continue. We have said that. Thank you.”

Another lawmaker emphasized that the decision stems from ongoing constitutional violations, not ethnic issues, adding, “Gentlemen of the press, as the Minority Leader said a few days ago, we pleaded with our colleagues to rescind the impeachment process. But as we all know, and as my colleague the Honourable Speaker has stated, we have been subjected to a series of attacks because the Governor’s plot is to continue infringing on the Constitution.

“I have said it before: infringement on the Constitution is a no-go. It is a no-no. There is no stopping the Governor and Deputy Governor. This is not ethnic, and we should not ethnicize this matter. This is purely a constitutional issue. Therefore, we are saying that the process should continue. Thank you.”

The lawmakers stressed that their position remains guided purely by adherence to constitutional principles, as the political crisis in Rivers State shows no signs of abating.