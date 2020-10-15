Four policemen under detention for assaulting Lagos EndSARS protesters

Four police officers have been arrested and placed under detention by the Lagos State Police Command for assaulting young females protesting police brutality and end to extra-judicial killings by Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit of Nigeria Police Force in the state.

The officers identified as Inspectors Bagou Micheal, Ekpoudom Etop, Sergeants Nnamdi Majura and Akinyemi Benson were seen in viral video clip shared on various social media platforms assaulting the protesters in Surulere axis of the state on Monday.

The policemen attached to the Divisional Police Headquarters, in Surulere, were also seen dragging the protesters to their station while physically assaulting their victims.

Confirming their arrest, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said that the officers had begun orderly room trial and would be prosecuted after completion of the trial.

Through a statement released on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the commissioner hinted that he had also ordered for the arrest of policeman who slapped an aged mother in another viral video at Iyun Street, Surulere, on the same day.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu has however reiterated his zero tolerance for incivility, brutality and inappropriate conducts amongst police personnel as his corrective mechanisms are sacrosanct,” the statement said.