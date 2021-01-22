Four policemen under detention after extorting 16yrs-old in Lagos

No fewer than four police officers have been arrested and placed under detention by the Lagos State Police Command for extorting N70,000 from a 16-year-old student, Segun, in Isheri axis of the state.

The four officers, who were Inspectors, identified as Emmanuel Michael; 40yrs, Sunday Odubiyi; 40yrs, Lawrence Amedu; 39, and Aroye Dickson; 40, were allegedly caught in the act of unprofessionalism and extortion in pictures that had gone viral on various social media platforms.

As gathered, the picture attracted the Complaint Response Unit of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja to investigate and tracked the policemen for necessary action.

It was learned that after due interrogation, the policemen confessed to the crime and refunded 70,000 to the student, on bond, which forms the key credible evidence/exhibit in the case.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday by the command spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, condemned actions of the officers.

Odumosu described the officers’ actions as detrimental to the image of the Police Force and counterproductive to the ongoing reform agenda of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

In order to serve as a deterrent to other officers, he ordered the orderly room trial of the Inspectors with immediate effect so as to serve as a deterrent to other criminally-minded police personnel in the command and beyond.

Odumosu, meanwhile, warned officers and men in Lagos State that the command would spread its tentacles in fighting against such criminal, unprofessional and disgusting act amongst police personnel in Lagos State.

The Commissioner also assured the general public of people-oriented and community-based policing styles in Lagos State, as justice will be done in Segun’s case.